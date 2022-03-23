Ted Cruz Attacked Ketanji Brown Jackson for Affiliating With a Private School Like the One Where He Sends His Daughters

The ham-handed manner in which the Senate Republicans presented their case furnished some high comedy. On Monday, Tennessee’s Senator Marsha Blackburn shamed Jackson for praising “the transformative power of progressive education,” a perfectly anodyne quote that nonetheless mangled what Jackson really said. In a GDS publication, Jackson was quoted praising “the transformative power of a rigorous [italics mine] progressive education that is dedicated to fostering critical thinking [italics mine], independence, and social justice.” The next day, Cruz repeated the quote, getting it mostly right but still juking it a little by substituting the word interdependence (more rad-lib, he perhaps thought) for independence.

Next, leading with his chin, Cruz asked Jackson what she meant by “social justice.” Jackson thanked him for asking, then landed a nice clean roundhouse punch. GDS, she explained,

was founded, in 1945, in Washington, D.C., at a time in which, by law, there was racial segregation in this community. Black students were not allowed in the public schools to go to school with white students. Georgetown Day School is a private school that was created when three white families, Jewish families, got together with three Black families and said that despite the fact that the law requires us to separate, despite the fact that the law is set up to make sure that Black children are not treated the same as everyone else, we are going to form a private school so that our children can go to school together. The idea of equality, justice, is at the core of the Georgetown Day School mission.

Oof! GDS was, indeed, the first integrated school in the nation’s capital. The District of Columbia wouldn’t desegregate its public schools for another nine years, and then only because of the Supreme Court’s rulings in Brown v. Board of Education and Bolling v. Sharpe, a school desegregation case handed down the same day that addressed certain peculiarities unique to the District.