The People Speak: What a YouTube Comment Feed Might Tell Us About Dissent in Putin’s Russia

It is highly doubtful that these Russians will rise up in an insurrection. The stakes are just too high in a society where even criticizing the war on social media could be prosecuted as a criminal act. Some are trying to leave Russia. Those who stay will continue to use virtual spaces to find each other. We should continue to look for these conversations to have a better sense of what may be happening behind the scenes.

When I watched the rally, my mind turned to the diaries of Victor Klemperer, a German-Jewish scholar who observed Hitler’s rise to power. In a diary entry from November 1933, during Hitler’s first year as chancellor but before he declared himself Führer, Klemperer described how the “boundless” propaganda and parades created a sense of inevitability, a belief “in the power and permanency of Hitler.”

Putin wants to create a sense of inevitability about his rule and a singular narrative about Russia’s “mission” in Ukraine. Online platforms can provide a means for people to challenge this narrative and express dissent, a place for resistance to grow. They can help Russians who oppose Putin’s brutal war of aggression to know that they are not alone. Russian activists living abroad recognize this, and will likely continue their efforts to transmit accurate information about the war into Russia and support dissent via the internet.