The People Speak: What a YouTube Comment Feed Might Tell Us About Dissent in Putin’s Russia

The Federation Council of Russia’s Parliament ran a livestream of the rally—and the person who set it up did not disable the comment feed.

Meanwhile, something unexpected was happening on YouTube. The Federation Council of Russia’s Parliament ran a livestream of the rally—and the person who set it up did not disable the comment feed. People began to express themselves, many using pseudonyms. They wrote about Putin, the war, and the future of Russia. Some were supportive. But many more were critical. In all, some 11,000 comments were posted.

The recording of the livestream with the comment feed stayed up on YouTube for more than 24 hours before being removed. Some people took screenshots. A Russian activist living temporarily abroad managed to export 4,892 comments into a Google Doc, which he named “Vox Populi-Vox Dei, People’s Comments on the Video.” He sorted these comments according to the number of “likes” and shared the document on social media.

A colleague in Russia shared the document and screenshots with me. As a historian of the Soviet Union, I understood the potential significance of these materials immediately. In a time of extreme state censorship and mass repression, public opinion polls are useless, and unofficial sources are a rarity. Could an analysis of this comment feed tell us something useful about Putin’s wartime Russia?