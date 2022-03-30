Biden’s Billionaires’ Tax Is Mainly a Way to Avoid Taxing the Rich

The billionaire tax has been described as a wealth tax, but it isn’t that; a wealth tax is applied to what you have, not to how much what you have appreciated in value during the past year. The Biden administration describes it as an income tax, but it isn’t really that, either, because (as Manchin notes) unrealized capital gains don’t become income until you sell the asset.

The best case for taxing rich people’s unrealized capital gains is to think of it as a prepayment on capital gains tax that your heirs would pay if this country ever came to its senses and eliminated the “angel of death” loophole that allows capital gains to go untaxed at death. (I’m on record arguing that dead people control way too much of the U.S. economy; see “Defund the Dead,” December 24.) Dead or alive, you (or your estate) would end up paying about the same in taxes. Harvard economist Jason Furman argued Monday in The Wall Street Journal that the Biden proposal would make necessary allowances for illiquid assets to be taxed at a later date, and that in general the billionaire’s tax would broaden the tax base and be more progressive.

But even if by some miracle Manchin could be talked into supporting the billionaire tax, rich people would challenge it in court, and the IRS already has its hands full getting rich people to obey far less complex tax laws.