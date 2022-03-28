Biden Wants to Raid the Billionaires’ Club

Billionaires often pay a lower rate of taxes than average Americans, in part because the majority of their income comes not from a paycheck but from assets such as stocks. These assets are not taxed unless they are sold, and those capital gains are taxed at a lower rate than wage-based income. If a billionaire’s stock holdings increase but they do not sell those assets, the federal government does not tax those “unrealized” gains. Under the stepped-up basis provision, if a billionaire never sells stock that increases in value, those investment gains are ignored for income tax purposes when assets are passed on to their heirs. An analysis by the White House Office of Management and Budget and the Council of Economic Advisers released late last year found that 400 billionaire families paid an average annual tax rate of 8.2 percent, lower than the rate for millions of Americans.

In remarks outlining his budget priorities, Biden noted that firefighters and teachers were often paying higher tax rates than billionaires. “That’s not right. That’s not fair,” he said.

The proposed billionaire tax would require the wealthiest Americans to pay a minimum 20 percent tax rate on their “full income”: the standard taxable income they earn from wages and what they have made in their unrealized gains in unsold assets. If they are already paying that amount, they won’t be hit with additional taxes, but billionaires who have not been paying taxes on their full income would have five years to comply with the new rules. The White House plan was first reported by The Washington Post over the weekend.