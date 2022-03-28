Biden Wants to Raid the Billionaires’ Club

Biden’s $5.8 trillion budget proposal echoes the priorities the president announced in his State of the Union address at the beginning of the month, in a pivot away from the sweeping goals of his first year in office—which came to be defined by the Build Back Better Act: an ambitious proposal to significantly boost social and climate spending that failed to earn enough Democratic votes to pass. With that measure now effectively dead, the White House is pushing toward the issues the administration is betting will define the midterm elections: rising inflation and economic concerns, health care costs, and community violence. Biden is also requesting $773 billion for the Defense Department, which will likely rankle progressives in Congress. (“At a time when we are already spending more on the military than the next 11 countries combined, no, we do not need a massive increase in the defense budget,” said Senator Bernie Sanders, the chair of the Senate Budget Committee, in a statement.)

Biden’s budget reflects the reality of his political situation: an evenly divided Senate, an almost as narrow Democratic majority in the House, an upcoming midterm election in which Democrats are at a structural disadvantage, and sinking approval ratings. It also includes several salvos to moderate Democrats, such as a focus on cutting the federal deficit by $1 trillion over 10 years and an increase in funding for police departments.

But the budget is not without its progressive elements. The White House proposes cutting the deficit in part through higher taxes on corporations and a “Billionaire Minimum Income Tax” targeting the wealthiest 0.01 percent of households. The White House estimates that the 20 percent minimum tax rate on Americans making more than $100 million would generate $361 billion over a decade, with the majority of revenue coming from billionaires. An analysis by the left-leaning Americans for Tax Fairness released this month found that billionaires’ collective wealth increased by $1.7 trillion, or 57 percent, in the two years since March 2020.