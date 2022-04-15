The Six States That Could Determine Whether Republicans Steal the 2024 Election

Georgia has lately become a flashpoint for voting restrictions, and for good reason. In March 2021, a new law erected a medley of barriers. Georgian voters must now meet strict voter-ID requirements to request an absentee ballot, get less time to make the request, and will find fewer drop-off locations. Voting in person is harder too: In a state where some counties are plagued with long lines at precincts, it is now illegal to provide food or water to those waiting.

State and local election officials also face novel constraints. They can no longer send out absentee-ballot applications to all voters, as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger did in 2020. They lost much of their discretion to extend the hours at polling places, to set up mobile voting centers, or, in certain larger counties, to expand early-voting hours. Some counties used to accept funds and donations from third-party groups to shore up their infrastructure and make voting more accessible; Georgia’s voting law now bans that practice.

No aspect of the new law is more sinister than its empowerment of the state legislature. In early 2021, Raffensperger resisted Trump’s pressure to “find 11,780 votes” and give him the state’s electoral votes. But the new law allowed Georgia’s Republican-led legislature to wrest control of the election board from the secretary of state, and opens more channels for partisan figures to warp the process. Perhaps most dangerously, state lawmakers can suspend local election officials at will, a power that seems destined to be used against election supervisors in large, majority-Black communities such as those in Fulton County.