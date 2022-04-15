The Six States That Could Determine Whether Republicans Steal the 2024 Election

Midterm elections rarely get as much attention as a presidential contest. But the 2022 contests could decide whether future elections are conducted fairly, and whether they can proceed without being overturned by partisan actors. Over the past year, Republican state lawmakers, egged on by former President Donald Trump, passed a wave of voting restrictions. In the midterms, we’ll find out how far the party will go to hold power—particularly when voters want to give it to someone else. Look to these six states to divine the future of free elections in America.

Arizona

Governor: Doug Ducey, a Republican, is term-limited; the next election is in 2022

Legislature: Republicans control both chambers

State Supreme Court: All seven justices were appointed by Republican governors

Elections administered by Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat

Other key players: Kelli Ward, state GOP chair

Can they steal it? 6/10

Since 2020, Arizona’s attempts to restrict voting have not gone quite as far as those of other states, but, considering that Biden won here by just over 10,000 votes, even modest changes may have an outsize impact on turnout. Last May, when Governor Ducey signed a bill that abolished the state’s permanent list of early voters, he made it possible to remove Arizonans if they don’t regularly cast a ballot. Over the summer, a Supreme Court ruling upheld a series of restrictions on mail-in ballots that had been challenged by Democrats under the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Who runs Arizona’s elections will also shape the outcome of the midterms. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who oversaw the 2020 election as secretary of state, is now challenging Ducey for the governorship. Her departure gives Republicans an opening to take control of a key state’s election machinery. To replace Hobbs, Donald Trump favors state Representative Mark Finchem, whom Trump has praised for “his incredibly powerful stance on the massive Voter Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election Scam.”

Georgia

Governor: Brian Kemp, a Republican, is up for reelection in 2022

Legislature: Republicans control both chambers

State Supreme Court: Controlled by a conservative majority

Elections administered by the secretary of state, with significant legislative influence

Other key players: Stacey Abrams, a Democrat

Can they steal it? 8/10