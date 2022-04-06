“A Mafia State”: Journalist Kati Marton on Viktor Orbán’s Destruction of Hungary

Kati Marton has seen much upheaval in her birthplace of Hungary. Her parents were acclaimed journalists who won a George Polk Award for their coverage of the 1956 Soviet invasion—shortly afterward, they were forced to flee to the United States. Marton herself became a foreign correspondent for ABC and NPR and has gone on to write nine books. Her latest, The Chancellor: The Remarkable Odyssey of Angela Merkel, released last year, has been translated into 18 languages.

This weekend’s elections in Hungary dashed the hopes of Marton and others that the authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán could be defeated at the ballot box. The six opposition parties, left to right, got together behind a unity candidate, a conservative Catholic who supporters thought might be able to penetrate Orbán’s voting base. But in the end, Orbán won a fourth term handily. Marton notes that Orbán’s strategy relied less on his opponent and more on invoking fears around enemies like the European Union, George Soros, and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who had criticized Orbán during the race as a puppet of Vladimir Putin.