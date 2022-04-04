But Manchin wouldn’t matter so much if the Republican Party was still a normal American political party. Historically, normal American political parties have some ideological diversity. Fifty years ago, this was very true of both parties. Now it’s far less true, but it’s still the case with Democrats to a considerable degree. They range from Manchin to the Squad. If we ranked members of Congress and senators on a 1 to 10 scale, 1 being Ilhan Omar and 10 being Madison Cawthorn, the Democrats occupy space from 1 to about, oh, 6.5, or maybe 7.

Republicans range from 10 to 7, and there aren’t even many 7’s. They’re mostly 9’s and 10’s. With a couple 11’s. If the Republicans were still a normal party, Joe Biden would have gotten a few GOP votes for some compromise version of Build Back Better. They’d be working with the administration to try to come up with some solutions regarding inflation, the way Democrats once worked with Ronald Reagan and Republicans even worked with Bill Clinton on certain things, after Newt Gingrich lost the 1995 government shutdown showdown and Clinton won reelection. But today’s Republicans are under marching orders from Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, major donors, and the Trumpist base to oppose everything Democrats try to do tooth and nail.

Throw the Big Lie on top of that, and the other assaults on democratic norms, and we have a party that is wrecking our system. And yet, that party will benefit electorally. Voters will punish Democrats for chaos Republicans have done most of the work of creating.