Defund the Dead

In August 1868, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office awarded Franz Vester of Newark, New Jersey a patent for a coffin outfitted with a rope, a ladder, and a bell. The bell, situated atop a square tube extending aboveground from an opening at the coffin’s head, was connected to a rope that dangled down the tube into the coffin. The ladder similarly extended down the tube. If the corpse chose to rejoin the living, it could climb up the ladder. Should that prove too much of a strain, it could instead ring the bell to halloo for assistance.

Go ahead and laugh at Vester’s contraption (inspired perhaps by publication of Edgar Allen Poe’s 1844 story, “The Premature Burial”). But something very much like it has been erected over the past half-century by government at the state and federal levels in the United States. The chief difference is that instead of helping to resurrect the deceased’s body, these ingenious new inventions help to resurrect the deceased’s money, granting it virtual and in some cases literal immortality. Never in our lifetimes has it been such an attractive prospect to be fabulously rich and dead.

The changes in recent decades to government policies affecting inheritance herald a massive, largely unremarked redistribution of wealth in America—one that President Joe Biden tried to slow this past spring, only to have his proposed reform rejected by his fellow Democrats. (More on that below.) It’s widely understood that the wealthiest one percent saw its share of the nation’s wealth increase from 30 percent in 1989 to 39 percent in 2016. That was driven by the trend in rising income inequality starting in the late 1970s. But as today’s millennials, Generation Z, and Generation Alpha (that’s babies born since 2010) enter middle age, there’s a decent chance wealth inequality will be driven less by unequal income than by unequal inheritance. That’s because we’re about to witness the largest transfer of wealth that the United States has ever known.