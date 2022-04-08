Remember When Sarah Palin Suddenly Stepped Down as Governor of Alaska? The Voters Will.

It turned out that that wasn’t such a good look. Palin made mistake after mistake, showing she was way out of her depth. She became a late-night punch line—and fodder for some of the best Saturday Night Live skits ever. At moments during the 2008 campaign, Palin’s presence eclipsed McCain’s, the Republican Party’s actual nominee. And her penchant for unnecessary and embarrassing gaffes became a signature of her public image.

During the presidential campaign and afterward, she grumbled to aides that unfair media attention and home-state ethics investigations were choking her governorship. And so it came to pass that one day, out of nowhere, she up and quit.

“Political operatives descended on Alaska last August digging for dirt,” Palin said in her resignation announcement. “The ethics law that I championed became their weapon of choice over the past nine months. I’ve been accused of all sorts of frivolous ethics violations, such as holding a fish in a photograph or wearing a jacket with a logo on it. And answering reporters’ questions. Every one of these, though, all 15 of the ethics complaints, have been cheap.” Palin went on to say that her then-husband, Todd, and she were “looking at more than half a million dollars in legal bills just to set the record straight.”