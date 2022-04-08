Remember When Sarah Palin Suddenly Stepped Down as Governor of Alaska? The Voters Will.

With Palin now running for Alaska’s at-large congressional seat—from which she would be representing the entire state, just as she did as governor—questions about her quitting her job with no notice and no apparent good reason are sure to dog her.

Most failed presidential running mates fade from the national spotlight. Some still hold elected office, occasionally indulging questions about their political future. Despite the train-wreck that her national candidacy was, Palin aides at the time stressed that her political career was not over. Palin, through the McCain campaign, had awakened a darkly populist and resentment-fueled sect of the Republican Party that many, including Barack Obama, connect directly to the rise of Donald Trump.

But as much as she was mocked, millions adored her. Palin had become a national draw for other campaigns, especially within the conservative Tea Party movement. Much like Trump in the last few election cycles, her endorsement could make a candidacy. Senator Ted Cruz has attributed her support for helping him oust an incumbent Republican senator and win that seat in 2012. Speculation about whether she would run for president herself in 2012 was rampant, and talk she cultivated. Palin would go on to give speeches on foreign policy across the country and ink a $1.25 million book deal for her Going Rogue memoir.