Trump and Pence Believe in Almost the Exact Same Things

Mike Pence may be the only person in America who thinks he might someday be president. For Trump diehards, he’s a traitor and a coward—someone who flinched at the exact moment he should have stolen the 2020 election. For Trump skeptics—however few there may be left in the Republican Party—and Democrats, he’s tarnished for his loyalty to the president. For everyone else, he’s a charisma free, ultra-religious guy with the hair of a Lego figurine who is best remembered for the time a fly spent several seconds on his head. Pence is a national figure because he’s a loser: In the summer of 2016, no one thought Donald Trump could win and therefore no one wanted to be his vice president. Pence saw a low-risk opportunity to boost his profile. Four years later, Trump’s supporters nearly killed him.

Pence has nevertheless plowed on as if everything is hunky-dory, running an undeclared but barely disguised pre-presidential campaign. In early February, he received plaudits for a wimpy and milquetoast denunciation of his former boss’s attempts to overturn the election. It was the lowest of possible bars to clear: Pence offered “Donald Trump was wrong”—at least in his interpretation of the Constitution—in a speech that failed to denounce the president’s authoritarianism. Now comes the latest move: On Thursday, Pence released his first policy platform, a 17-page document titled “The Freedom Agenda.” It’s release generated further coverage highlighting his rift with Trump—Politico, for instance, headlined its piece on the policy platform, “Pence rolls out policy platform, staking out new ground separate from Trump.”

