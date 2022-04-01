Trump and Pence Believe in Almost the Exact Same Things

Sure: There is a rift between Donald Trump and his former vice president. But it has little to do with policy—it’s about Pence’s refusal to send the 2020 election back to several state legislatures in accordance with Trump’s demands. That failure culminated in vengeful rioters storming the United States Capitol. Pence’s policy agenda, on the other hand, hardly stakes out new ground at all—certainly not to the extent that illuminates some meaningful rift. Rather, Pence’s manifesto is the clearest indication yet that Trump’s mixture of “populism” on immigration and trade, coupled with his support of standard Republican ideas on issues such deregulation, cutting taxes for corporations and the wealthy, and culture-war issues from abortion to LGBTQ discrimination, is here to stay.



Where did Politico come up with the notion that Pence was pushing some different kind of politics from that which the Trump administration promulgated? It would seem that Pence’s somewhat catty swipe at Trump was mistaken for something substantive:



Pence is releasing a 19-page policy platform on Thursday aimed at casting himself as a figure of the future and moving the country “forward to ensure that the best days for the greatest nation on earth are yet to come.” It’s the kind of statement most prospective presidents would make, but in this case it’s also an implicit swipe at Trump, who is focused on relitigating the 2020 election as he weighs a comeback bid.

Pence does not include much in his policy platform about reversing the 2020 election. There is nothing about watermarked ballots in Arizona or, for that matter, a massive Democratic Party conspiracy to steal the election from Donald Trump. Is this such a puzzlement? Pence’s position on these matters is pretty consistent with someone who is running for president in 2024. Why would he expend effort trying to convince the world that Trump won an election that he had clearly lost as a part of his own presidential campaign?

