Team Biden Strikes a Major Blow for Labor

In a memorandum released Thursday, Abruzzo argues that captive-audience meetings violate the Wagner Act because they “inherently involve an unlawful threat that employees will be disciplined or suffer other reprisals if they exercise their protected right not to listen to such speech.” In 1969, Abruzzo notes, the Supreme Court affirmed in NLRB v. Gissel Packing Co. that employers enjoyed the right to free speech, but that that right did not extend to threats against employees engaged in union organizing. “Forcing employees to listen” to employers inveigh against unions “under threat of discipline,” Abruzzo writes, is coercive, and therefore illegal. That happens in captive-audience meetings, Abruzzo writes; it also happens when an employee is “cornered by management while performing their job duties.” She therefore urges the NLRB to “adopt sensible assurances that an employer must convey to employees in order to make clear that their attendance is truly voluntary.”

It will probably be about a year before the NLRB decides whether to adopt this position. (Among other things, it needs to find a test case and solicit briefs on both sides of the matter.) If the NLRB adopts Abruzzo’s position, there may be one or two down sides. “It hasn’t always been universally the case that organizers thought this would be a good idea,” Becker told me, because once attendance is voluntary at company anti-union meetings, management may keep track of those who don’t attend, conclude they’re pro-union, and then find other reasons to harass them. So “it’s a little bit of a double-edged sword.” Still, Becker remains strongly in favor.

Another consideration is that captive-audience meetings can occasionally be an opportunity for employees who openly support unionization, whom management often forbids to attend captive-audience meetings, to disrupt the proceedings and draw attention to their position. In These Times spoke earlier this week with two impressively daring employees at Amazon’s JFK8 warehouse who adopted this tactic. “We went in,” explained Justine Medina,