These photos tell us the beginnings of stories that we dread following to their ends. There is a cane on the ground—what happened to its owner? Were they scooped up by a relative who realized their grandmother or grandfather was moving too slowly to survive the bombs? Did they fall by the roadside, alone? Their body, is it over there somewhere?

You see abandoned cars, stretches of them, their glove compartments’ contents spilled onto seats. This is what happens when you reach the literal end of the road: There is a blockage ahead, there are bombs behind, you must urgently leave your vehicle and take only what you can carry or drag for what may be miles or days of an onward journey to who-knows-where. We see in these photos the strips of white cloth Ukrainians tied to sideview mirrors, in the hope, often vain (there are bullet holes in some windshields), that the Russians would take notice of the surrender and refrain from shooting. Some cars bear a more explicit appeal to decency: “Children,” the hand-scrawled signs say.

Look at these photos of frozen sand that preserved the footprints of those who escaped. It is like Pompei without ash—traces of a civilization in flight. You see, amid these embalmed steps, the tracks of what seems like bicycle tires but then you notice they are in parallel pairs, a few feet apart. You look at another picture and you realize what has made these tracks: baby strollers which have been abandoned. Did parents break into a run, grabbing their infants from their strollers, after a bomb fell nearby, too close? Was the path ahead impassable on wheels, so infants had to be carried?