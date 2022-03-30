Biden May Finally End a Brutal, Trump-Era Immigration Policy

“Ukrainians are fleeing conflict and violence, and there are others at the U.S. southern border, who equally deserve to be able to access asylum. And I think proceeding on an exceptional basis delivers some solace and some protection to Ukrainians. But there are many others at the southern border who deserve the same,” said Monette Zard, an associate professor and director of the Program on Forced Migration and Health at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. Zard belongs to a group of public health experts that had urged the Biden administration to end the use of the policy.

Homeland Security officials told reporters on Tuesday that they are expecting a surge in border arrivals if the policy is lifted, and have contingency plans for multiple scenarios, including one where they would manage as many as 18,000 migrant encounters at the border per day. “We need to be prepared for what we’re considering a potential contingency, which is that the lifting of Title 42 could increase flows,” a senior DHS official told reporters. White House communications director Kate Bedingfeld told reporters that the administration expects to see higher numbers of migrants arriving at the border when the CDC decides to lift the order. “We are planning for multiple contingencies, and we have every expectation that when the CDC ultimately decides it’s appropriate to lift Title 42, there will be an influx of people to the border,” Bedingfield said Wednesday.

Border crossings are at historic highs, and immigration officials have encountered migrants more than 900,000 times since October. However, CBP has also found that the high number of expulsions during the pandemic contributed to multiple border crossing attempts, meaning that the number of total encounters overstates how many individuals have arrived at the border. Representative Veronica Escobar told The New Republic that she believed Title 42 had counterintuitively done more to spread the coronavirus because it resulted in more attempts at multiple crossings, meaning that it “increased the spread of Covid and put our border patrol agents and migrants have greater health risk.”