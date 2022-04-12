Is Trump’s Endorsement Still Gold for Republicans?

Trump’s endorsement is clearly still seen as useful in Republican politics, given that so many conservative candidates seek it. But there’s no recipe to getting it, including building as Trumpy a campaign as possible. Republican candidates, though, almost always prioritize it, even when there’s a hefty price tag behind bringing some Trump alums on.

“They’re obsessed with it,” the strategist said. “I can’t tell you how many battles I’ve had with clients this cycle where I’m like ‘no, we’re not going to pay this retainer that is twice as much a month as mine is.’ Sure, if it actually delivered, it would be worth it. But I have yet to have it deliver. Of the candidates I’ve gotten endorsed, it’s had nothing to do with that situation.”

The larger implication of this is that Donald Trump may very well be in danger of losing some of the mojo he’s had to keep an iron grip on the Republican Party since he ran for president and won. McCormick, for instance, could still win the primary and show that in spite of Trump’s coronation of an opponent, a Republican can get the nod. The same with Greitens and the same with other candidates who have done the dance of hiring Trump’s friends, prostrating themselves at Mar A Lago and repenting over any past criticism of the former president. At the very least, it will call into question whether inhabiting Trump’s universe and trying to get close to him is worth it at all. The more that’s put into question, the more it’s a disaster for Trump.