Inside Poland’s Massive and Messy Effort to Aid Ukrainian Refugees

“We had many more places to choose from earlier on,” said Magdalena Kubicka, another one of the group’s leaders. “Now you call, and they either already have someone at home or they are tired because they took people in a dozen times already.” Warsaw’s population increased by 17 percent in the three weeks since the beginning of the war, according to city authorities. Kubicka, 30, arrived at Grupa Zasoby after she clocked out at her day job in customer support at a fashion brand at 4 p.m. That meant she had a 15-minute break before heading to the Zasoby office for her shift, which would end late at night. That’s another place where the pressure of the prolonged crisis is starting to appear: You can’t function this way for long, burning the candle at both ends.



Sure enough, “Zasoby,” as it came to be known, closed its operations at the end of March. The completely grassroots operation was not sustainable, partly because of housing in Warsaw becoming saturated and partly because it’s impossible to keep up the necessary volunteer energy. But thousands of refugees are still arriving in Poland’s capital and other Polish cities: In early April, between 18,000 and 25,000 people were crossing into Poland from Ukraine on a daily basis, according to the country’s border agency. The reception points at train stations—many of them also volunteer-run and supplied—are posting increasingly desperate appeals on social media asking their followers to deliver bottled water, food, and baby lotion for the newcomers.

The Polish refugee relief effort has been an enormous feat. According to a poll from mid-March, nearly 70 percent of Poles have been somehow involved in helping to provide refuge for those fleeing the violence. But the war is not abating, and it’s clear that many of the refugees will need to remain in the country indefinitely. Beyond issues with immediate accommodations, experts are very concerned about the country’s capacities as it prepares to absorb this new population—the vast majority of whom are women and children—in just about any respect, whether it’s housing, jobs, schooling, health care, or societal attitudes. Poland’s social safety net is less robust than other European states’, and its immigrant integration policies are far from ideal.