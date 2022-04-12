This Is Vladimir Putin’s Inflation Number, Not Joe Biden’s

It’s not at all clear that people care why everything they are trying to buy costs more. All they know is that gas prices are through the roof—although they are lower this week than last—and everything they want or need to buy costs more (a lot more) than it did a year ago. —“Inflation Is Crushing Joe Biden and the Democrats,” Chris Cillizza, CNN, April 12

The stock market rose Tuesday morning on news that inflation reached 8.5 percent in March on an annualized basis, the biggest jump since 1981. How can that be when CNN’s Chris Cillizza is telling us the inflation news is catastrophically bad?

It’s not my usual habit to interpret the madness of crowds, either in the financial markets or at the voting booth. But I think what’s going on is that people are well aware that Russia, which supplies roughly 10 percent of the world’s oil, invaded Ukraine in late February and that, as a result, the March inflation number was always going to be bad. Just in case anybody didn’t know, White House press secretary Jennifer Psaki warned Monday that the inflation numbers would likely be “extraordinarily elevated” because of what she called “Putin’s price hike.”