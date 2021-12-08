Millions of Kids Could Sink Back Into Poverty if the Child Tax Credit Expires

If the Democrats fail to act in a timely manner, the enhanced child tax credit, which was expanded in March by the American Rescue Plan Act, will expire at the end of the month. A series of temporary changes to the credit were implemented by that $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill; one of the more significant among many made it fully refundable for the first time. Before this expansion, around 27 million children under 17—including roughly half of all Black and Latino children and a similar proportion of children living in rural America—received only partial credit or none at all because they belonged to households with incomes too low to qualify for the full credit. The measure also increased the amount from $2,000 per child to $3,600 for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children aged 6 through 17, for households earning under a certain threshold. Previously, families had not been able to claim their 17-year-old children for the credit.

Starting in July, the Treasury Department began issuing advance payments of the credit, allowing families to receive it on a monthly basis instead of as a lump sum during tax filing time. (Families will be able to claim the second half of their credit when they file taxes next year.) The credit reaches around 90 percent of the country’s children and can cut child poverty by 40 percent, according to the left-leaning Center for Budget Policy Priorities, or CBPP. The fourth monthly payment of the credit, distributed on October 15, kept 3.6 million children from poverty, and contributed to a 4.9 percentage point drop in the child poverty rate, according to a study by the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University. A September study by the National Bureau of Economic Research also found that the initial payments are associated with a 7.5 percent decline in food insufficiency. But parents will not be able to continue to realize the benefits if the credit is not extended.

“The full benefit of the expansion cannot be realized in one tax cycle,” Gaylynn Burroughs, a senior policy counsel at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, told reporters on Wednesday.