Millions of Kids Could Sink Back Into Poverty if the Child Tax Credit Expires

The child tax credit is not reaching everyone who could benefit. The CLASP survey found that three-quarters of respondents claimed the credit, and the majority were receiving monthly payments. The National Bureau of Economic Research study also reported that the lowest-income households were less likely to report receiving the credit than the highest-income households. For Americans too poor to file taxes, the onus is on them to register for the credit, meaning that they may not even know that they are eligible. There were also initial difficulties with the website nonfilers could use to register for the credit. If the expanded credit is extended, that provides more opportunities for it to reach the Americans who need it the most.

Sharon Parrott, the president of CBPP, told reporters on Wednesday that the credit will reach even more children if the policy continues to be “sustained.” “The most important thing is for this to become a policy that is ongoing as a matter of course,” Parrott said, explaining that it would create community awareness and allow time to build the infrastructure to distribute it in the most effective manner.

Even if the Senate manages to pass the Build Back Better Act in a timely manner, the House will need to vote on the measure again, as it is likely to be changed in the upper chamber. In the event that occurs before the end of the year, in time for the IRS to prepare for another round of checks to be sent out on January 15, Congress may be in this position again late next year when the expanded credit would be set to expire again.

There is a good chance that Republicans will retake one or both chambers in the November midterm elections, and many GOP lawmakers have expressed their opposition to the credit, denigrating it as a welfare measure. “Their next reckless spending spree proposes to double down on Democrats’ new monthly welfare deposits that can flow directly to people who are here illegally,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in October, referring to the provision that will allow children without a Social Security number to receive the credit.