What’s ahead

In the near term: The committee is discussing what witnesses it wants to call. It seems to be taking its good old time—a while ago, members were saying hearings would begin in April, and now they’re saying actually, May. The clock is ticking.

Which brings us to the long term: We have all worked under the assumption that should Republicans retake the House, they will immediately disband the committee. Well, maybe. Politico reported this week that Republicans are weighing keeping the committee intact but turning it on Democrats. From the article: “While the panel’s demise at the end of the year has often seemed a foregone conclusion, Trump’s biggest backers in the House have begun floating another idea: refashioning it into a weapon to pursue baseless claims about government involvement in the riot. Doing so would allow conservatives to use the House’s procedural weapons against Pelosi, whom Trump has also increasingly blamed — without basis — for security breakdowns that enabled his supporters to breach the Capitol.” That’s probably not going to happen, several GOPers said, but it’s hardly beyond imagining.