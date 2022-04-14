In other committee news, former Trump aide Stephen Miller testified virtually before the panel on January 6. Miller sued the committee last month to prevent it from gaining access to his records. The committee will also soon have access to additional records from former President Donald Trump, as President Joe Biden waived executive privilege claims so the National Archives could release another tranche of documents.

The New York Times reported this week that an aide to Roger Stone joined a conference call with Trump supporters the week before the insurrection and encouraged them to “descend on the Capitol,” although he also claimed that he was “not inciting violence or any kind of riots.”

Meanwhile, former Trump attorney John Eastman—whom regular readers will recognize as a frequent main character of these recaps—was pushing to overturn the election as recently as last month. ABC News reported that Eastman and a cadre of Trump allies visited Robin Vos, the Republican leader of the Wisconsin Assembly, in March, in an effort to convince him to nullify Biden’s victory in the state and reclaim the state’s electors. (Vos reiterated to Eastman that decertifying the election is impossible, according to ABC News.)