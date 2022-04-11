But can there be any serious doubt, reading that definition, that Donald Trump is guilty of seditious conspiracy? He certainly conspired with at least one other person—indeed he conspired with the hundreds of people he urged to come to Washington because it was going to be “wild!” and then egged them on to march; he was in a place under U.S. jurisdiction; and the rest of the language—“overthrow,” “put down,” “oppose by force,” “prevent,” “hinder,” and so on—sounds like a literal description of January 6, 2021.

There’s a dispute among the members of the House January 6 committee, according to a New York Times report, about whether to file a formal criminal referral about Trump to the Justice Department. Republican Liz Cheney is in favor; she seems to want to nail Trump (while at the same time, she clearly wants to limit broader damage to her party by keeping the focus on one man). Cheney told CNN Sunday: “It’s definitely clear what President Trump was doing. What a number of people around him were doing. That they knew it was unlawful. They did it anyway.”

Democrat Zoe Lofgren is opposed, saying a formal referral doesn’t really matter. The debate, the Times reported, “centers on whether making a referral—a largely symbolic act—would backfire by politically tainting the Justice Department’s expanding investigation into the Jan. 6 assault and what led up to it.”