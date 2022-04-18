The Not-Too Early Guide to the Upcoming Senate Primaries

North Carolina. This is an open seat in a state where Trump beat Biden by just 1.4 points, so, it’s theoretically gettable. The primary date is May 17. The likely Republican will be Congressman Ted Budd, who shot to the top when guess who endorsed him (Budd appeared at a recent Trump rally in the state). The Democrat is likely to be Cheri Beasley, a Black woman who is the former chief justice of the State Supreme Court. That means of course that Republicans are going to be throwing (and already have been, in fact) the usual things at her—critical race theory, defund the police, other dog-whistle culture war stuff. Budd leads her narrowly in polls, but they’re typically each polling under 45 percent, meaning that there is a genuinely sizable swing vote in North Carolina. Remember, the state has a Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, who is also up this year. He’s reasonably popular and looks like he’s headed for reelection (he’s also starting to pop up on lists of presidential contenders in 2024 in case Biden begs off). Cooper’s popularity and Rev. William Barber’s well-drilled troops might help Democrats prevail.

Ohio. The Buckeye State has swerved pretty hard to the red side in recent years, but the Democrats have a very credible likely candidate in Congressman Tim Ryan (he has a primary against left-leaning Morgan Harper on May 3, and while I’m not seeing much polling, people I know in the state expect Ryan to win—he certainly has a ton more money). Mandel and Vance are true nutters, and it’s conceivable Ryan could beat either. However, the GOP candidate might be neither of them, but instead Mike Gibbons, who isn’t as Trumpy as the other two but is still pretty right wing.

Florida. This is more of a longshot than the others, although Cook does have it in the same “Lean R” category as North Carolina (and Ohio). Congresswoman Val Demings will be taking on Marco Rubio. She’s a former police chief, so it would seem they can’t very well do “defund the police” on her, although I once thought Republicans wouldn’t be able to “swift boat” John Kerry either. She’s hitting Rubio on his missed votes as senator. That has potential. Missed votes is something your average person can relate to.