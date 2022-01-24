The Best of Democrats’ Bad Options?

The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which President Obama signed into law in 2009, similarly encouraged private investment in green things. While much less than the clean energy spending in Build Back Better, the $90 billion allocated by the ARRA was a boon for clean energy entrepreneurs and climate action enthusiasts—and virtually incomprehensible to anyone else. The dramatic drop in wind and solar prices over the last decade has at least as much to do with China meeting the demands of the German energy transition as modest U.S. loan guarantees. The year after the ARRA passed, three out of four Americans believed the stimulus money had been wasted—a view nourished by the kind of bombastic right-wing messaging sure to come for Build Back Better’s green spending, too.

This comparison is even more bleak given the multiple interest-rate hikes the Federal Reserve is planning over the next few months. By raising the cost of borrowing, the hikes could depress investment and help wipe out the considerable jobs gains made thus far under Biden—just in time for voters to head to the polls in November’s midterm. It could create a situation not unlike the Obama administration’s turn toward austerity in 2010 that helped cost it the House that year. Given how reliant the Biden climate plan is on private investors being willing to play ball, raising interest rates could put a damper on sought-after clean energy spending that Team Biden is relying on to meet its climate goals.

There’s also the possibility that, should climate spending pass and Republicans return to power in Washington, they’ll just let much of that money—set to be spent over a decade—sit there. And Republicans have already been eager to kill off clean energy laws and incentives at the state level; getting rid of childcare benefits or universal pre-K once they’re up and running might prove harder. Depending on how much Manchin can extract from negotiations, a skinny Build Back Better might also help greenlight a new generation of fossil fuel–burning power plants, so long as they have dubiously effective carbon-capturing equipment slapped onto them. Thanks to Manchin, the bill won’t include penalties for continuing to run carbon-intensive power plants.

And this is an optimistic scenario. Manchin has a tendency to say he’ll support things he actually won’t. The day after Biden’s bullishness about breaking up Build Back Better, Manchin reportedly said he preferred “starting from scratch” and principally wanted to deal with inflation, Covid-19, and the national debt. Taking him at his word that he’s on board for more than $500 billion in climate spending could just drag the process out even longer, all as Biden’s poll numbers sink further. It’s just as likely that Manchin will be indifferent to passing any part of Build Back Better, content to extend his moment in the sun and keep collecting his yearly half-million in dividends off status quo energy policy—Democratic majorities be damned.