The Best of Democrats’ Bad Options?

The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which President Obama signed into law in 2009, similarly encouraged private investment in green things. While much less than the clean energy spending in Build Back Better, the $90 billion allocated by the ARRA was a boon for clean energy entrepreneurs and climate action enthusiasts—and virtually incomprehensible to anyone else. The dramatic drop in wind and solar prices over the last decade has at least as much to do with China meeting the demands of the German energy transition as modest U.S. loan guarantees. The year after the ARRA passed, three out of four Americans believed the stimulus money had been wasted—a view nourished by the kind of bombastic right-wing messaging sure to come for Build Back Better’s green spending, too.

This comparison is even more bleak given the multiple interest-rate hikes the Federal Reserve is planning over the next few months. By raising the cost of borrowing, the hikes could depress investment and help wipe out the considerable jobs gains made thus far under Biden—just in time for voters to head to the polls in November’s midterm. It could create a situation not unlike the Obama administration’s turn toward austerity in 2010 that helped cost it the House that year. Given how reliant the Biden climate plan is on private investors being willing to play ball, raising interest rates could put a damper on sought-after clean energy spending that Team Biden is relying on to meet its climate goals.

There’s also the possibility that, should climate spending pass and Republicans return to power in Washington, they’ll just let much of that money—set to be spent over a decade—sit there. And Republicans have already been eager to kill off clean energy laws and incentives at the state level; getting rid of childcare benefits or universal pre-K once they’re up and running might prove harder. Depending on how much Manchin can extract from negotiations, a skinny Build Back Better might also help greenlight a new generation of fossil fuel–burning power plants, so long as they have dubiously effective carbon-capturing equipment slapped onto them. Thanks to Manchin, the bill won’t include penalties for continuing to run carbon-intensive power plants.