Macron Beats Le Pen Handily—but the Battle to Define France Is Hardly Over

In short, the fractured political landscape that marked the presidential campaign remains unaltered as the country girds for the June legislative elections. The contest promises to be bitter, with supporters of all three defeated candidates still smarting from their wounds and Macron relishing a margin of victory that exceeded the most optimistic predictions. He will take this as a mandate to forge ahead with his reforms, despite the low turnout and the refusal of any of the losing candidates to tender anything resembling an olive branch.

After the results were announced on the stroke of 8 p.m. Paris time, the president allowed an hour to pass before leaving the Elysée Palace to deliver his victory speech on the Champ de Mars, in front of the gorgeously illuminated Eiffel Tower. This was enough time for each of his rivals to vent their wrath to the TV cameras, leaving the culmination of the evening to a victory celebration carefully planned by Macron’s handlers. The television anchors assured the audience that while the mood might be celebratory, the president wanted the celebration to be “somber,” in keeping with Europe’s mood in this time of war in Ukraine and a Covid epidemic still not entirely under control.

Upon reaching the Champ de Mars, Macron embarked upon a solemn procession to the podium, accompanied by an incongruously dirge-like rendition of the “Ode to Joy,” Europe’s anthem and a reaffirmation of Macron’s support for both the EU and embattled Ukraine. With his wife at his side, he was trailed by a small horde of children (apparently those of his staunchest supporters—he has none of his own), symbols (the audience was helpfully told by the news anchors) of his commitment to “youth, education, and health” as the primary objectives of his second five-year term. His more controversial plan to raise the retirement age to 65 went unmentioned. As the Macrons slowly made their way to the center of the crowd that had gathered to hear his speech, the Eiffel Tower gleamed in the background, perfectly centered in the frame behind the president and his children’s posse. He resembled a Pied Piper, leading the children of France to destinations unknown.