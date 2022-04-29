Washington Suits Up for the White House Correspondents’ Superspreader Event

Why is the WHCD a complicating factor in all of this? Because a few weeks ago, Washington played host to a similar gala called the Gridiron Dinner, a slightly more exclusive confab between Beltway reporters and politicians, who get together to spend a night telling bad jokes to one another. (So it’s like the WHCD without KimPe.) This year, however, the Gridiron Dinner took its commitment to unfunniness to savage new heights when it became a superspreader event that propelled infections across Washington, D.C. The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that WHCD organizers have taken their cues from the Gridiron disaster and will have more stringent vaccine and testing requirements, as the dinner “is shaping up to be a major test of whether large gatherings can be safely held at this stage of the pandemic.” Cool, but maybe the WHCD should not be such a test?

This thought seems to have crossed the minds of some at the White House. Although the WHCD attendees will be required to prove they’ve been vaccinated and present a same-day negative Covid test, The Washington Post reported, “some White House officials and experts worry that those measures are insufficient and that this weekend’s events may become another high-profile superspreader event, said three administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue.” It’s very interesting to hear people in the know declare these precautionary measures insufficient, considering that such measures are being taken almost nowhere else in America right now. Perhaps the reason no one was “authorized to discuss the issue” was because of the uncomfortable questions that might be raised by such a discussion.