Long Covid Is America’s Forgotten Pandemic Problem

Research into long Covid has been patient-led from the beginning of the pandemic, with patients initially conducting their own research in the face of dismissal from many medical experts. The first survey on the symptoms of long Covid, published in May 2020, was conducted by the Patient-Led Research Collaborative. The group was born out of Body Politic, a support group on Slack. The community of “long-haulers” has continued to advocate for recognition and treatment, even as they face skepticism from some in the medical community. “Long Covid is receiving more and more acknowledgement from the medical community, but because there are so few providers well-versed in post-viral illness and long Covid research to date, patients are too often not receiving adequate care,” McCorkell said.

The exigencies of long Covid has received a federal response, albeit a slow-moving one. The White House earlier this month released a memorandum announcing plans to expand research into long Covid and accelerate enrollment in a study of long Covid run by the National Institutes of Health. Patients and experts had raised concerns about the NIH study, which had brought in just 3 percent of patients it planned to recruit 15 months after receiving more than $1 billion from Congress, STAT News reported. The Biden administration’s announcement also came after a recent report by two dozen Covid experts argued that federal research into long Covid “incidence, causes and treatments has been achingly slow,” and that “return on federal investments has been poor.”

Lau said that the Johns Hopkins Covid Long Study originated in part because he and other researchers believed there was not much effort being put into investigating the long-term effects of Covid. While data collecting has improved since the beginning of the pandemic, he pointed to the “slow going” of the NIH study. “It takes time to generate good quality data, which I get. But you would imagine—given the scope in terms of how many people have been infected with Covid, and that the ballpark numbers of what proportion would come down with long Covid—that it would go faster. Because we’re talking about millions of people exposed,” Lau said.