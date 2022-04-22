Long Covid Is America’s Forgotten Pandemic Problem

Long Covid can involve a variety of symptoms in many combinations, including shortness of breath, persistent loss of smell and taste, tiredness or fatigue, and “post-exertional malaise”—effects that get worse after exercise or mental activities. Sometimes it is referred to as Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2, or PASC, an acronym that some point out is more difficult to remember than “long Covid”—a term coined by patients, ones who do not assume they are living postvirus. There is also significant overlap with long Covid and chronic symptoms like myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), an illness that has historically been misunderstood and dismissed by medical experts. (As The Atlantic’s Ed Yong has noted, diagnoses of ME/CFS often follow disease outbreaks.)

We have more information about long Covid than we did at the beginning of the pandemic. But there are still many things we don’t know, among them the extent to which vaccines can be preventive—although recent studies do indicate that being fully vaccinated decreases the risk of later developing symptoms of long Covid. Definitions of long Covid also vary, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization differing on how long a person must be sick to meet the criteria for the condition. Bryan Lau, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and co-lead of the Johns Hopkins Covid Long Study, said that the sweeping definitions of long Covid can make it difficult to count how many people are experiencing symptoms. “There’s a lot of heterogeneity among those that have long Covid. There are people that seem to be functioning OK, to people who seem to be not functioning at all,” Lau told The New Republic.

Experts estimate that anywhere from 10 to 30 percent of coronavirus patients have developed long Covid, which would mean millions of people even at the lower end. A model by the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AAPM&R) assumes that 30 percent of Covid survivors in the U.S. contract long Covid, which would be nearly 24 million people. “I suppose the definition is a little less important. What’s more important is that there are a lot of folks out there who are dealing with symptoms that just last a heck of a long time,” said Steven Flanagan, a practicing physician in New York and president-elect of AAPM&R.