Don’t Count Your Recession Before It’s Hatched

After the GDP news broke, we found out that consumer spending has been rising even faster than we thought. Personal consumption rose in March by 1.1 percent in nominal dollars and 0.2 percent after inflation, with inflation calculated conservatively in “chained” 2012 dollars. In February, Commerce reported last month, personal consumption rose 0.2 percent, but on Friday that was revised upward to 0.6 percent (0.1 percent after inflation). We are a country where people spend more than they have, and that was reflected in the Commerce report. Disposable income, which has mostly been falling in recent months after inflation, fell 0.4 percent after inflation in March, even as consumer spending was rising 0.2 percent after inflation.

What were we spending our money on? Mainly services, which took a beating during the worst of the Covid epidemic because when you consume services (eating a restaurant meal, say, or flying on a plane to Paris) you have to interact with potentially contagious humans. Spending on services didn’t return to pre-Covid levels until June 2021, and it’s been rising briskly ever since, led in March by international travel (as anybody who’s purchased an international plane ticket recently may have noticed).

Spending on the purchase of manufactured products is a more complicated story. Spending on “durable goods” like automobiles fell because of continuing supply-chain problems abroad. But spending on “non-durable” goods like gasoline rose, largely because of Putin’s war in Ukraine. Since January, consumer spending on gasoline has risen nearly 18 percent, a period during which the price of gasoline rose about 27 percent. This is what economists mean when they call demand for a certain product “inelastic.” When gas prices go up, you can cut back on your driving a little bit, perhaps, but you’re mostly just going to end up paying through the nose.