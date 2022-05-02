How Kevin McCarthy Punted on a Chance to Stop Marjorie Taylor Greene

The episode in This Will Not Pass is indicative of the characters of both McCarthy and Greene. McCarthy has a history of deferring to Trump. Initially, after the January 6, 2021, mob attack on the Capitol, the Republican leader said Trump did in fact bear “some responsibility” for inciting the riot. In private comments to fellow members of Congress shortly after the mob attack, McCarthy said that he thought Trump should resign and that he would recommend that to him. He also suggested that some Republican members of Congress (likely of the same conservative bent as Greene) should be booted from Twitter. But a little more than two weeks after that, McCarthy traveled to Mar-a-Lago to pay deference to Trump.

Greene, meanwhile, would go on to win the runoff, suggest that Trump impose martial law to retain power, blame Jewish people for wildfires in California (which helped earn a wide-ranging rebuke from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell), spread misinformation about Covid-19, get permanently suspended from Twitter, and falsely claim that Democrats have been funding Nazis in Ukraine—a claim that spurred a stinging rebuke from Congressman Jamie Raskin last week.

“She said that the aid that the taxpayers of America are sending the people of Ukraine to defend themselves against Vladimir Putin and the Russian army falls in the hands of Nazis. I want to see her proof. Where’s her evidence?” Raskin said. He went on to say, “She talks about NATO Nazis. [Does] the minority believe that our allies in NATO who are trying to defend the people of Ukraine are Nazis? Has it come to this? The gentlelady talks about a massive invasion, we had a massive invasion of our own chamber and she continued to be a cheerleader for the insurrection and denied what happened here.”