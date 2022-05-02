How Kevin McCarthy Punted on a Chance to Stop Marjorie Taylor Greene

None of this is something a caucus leader and aspiring speaker wants to deal with. But McCarthy had his chance to hinder Greene’s ascension to Congress, and the California Republican opted against doing anything for fear of Donald Trump. According to New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns in their upcoming book, This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, a copy of which I obtained last week (its official release date is Tuesday), when the then-candidate Greene was in a runoff election against John Cowan, a more establishment conservative, aides for the National Republican Congressional Committee were alarmed by the possibility that Greene could be elected to Congress. Greene’s history of associating with the far-right QAnon-conspiracy-theory community was well known, and her past antisemitic comments and “grotesquely racist” behavior had begun to surface in the national media.

So NRCC officials gathered to discuss possibly staging some kind of “intervention,” Martin and Burns write. A move like this is in itself notable. Campaign committees are supposed to be neutral in party primaries. In practice that isn’t always the case, and there have been cycles where, say, Democrats’ Senate campaign arm endorsed in a primary, sparking backlash from the rest of the field. But it’s still rare and illustrates the early internal alarm some Republicans felt about Greene entering their ranks.

It’s not clear from the book how the NRCC would have intervened. Martin and Burns write that the NRCC aides knew it would be a long shot if they did anything at all. In the end it didn’t matter. McCarthy killed the idea. He told the campaign officials that the message he got back from the White House was to stand down. Then-President Trump didn’t want Republicans to stop Greene from becoming a member of Congress. The president knew that she was a “paranoid extremist,” Martin and Burns write, but he was willing to let that slide since she loved Trump and was on course to win. McCarthy, always concerned about keeping his relationship with Trump good, didn’t want to piss off the president.