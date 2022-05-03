Tell Us, Susan Collins, Are You Really Surprised the Supreme Court Is Overturning Roe v. Wade?

Collins comes from a very different time, now a long-dead world. She was first elected to the Senate in 1996, but going back to the mid-1970s, she worked as an aide to then-Maine GOP Representative and later Senator William Cohen, the fellow who went on to become Bill Clinton’s last Pentagon chief. Cohen was a genuine moderate at a time when there were loads of moderates in both parties, even a sprinkling of actual liberals in the Republican Party.

A person who has been functioning in that ecosystem for almost 50 years, years during which it has corroded from being a place of relative good faith to being the place it is today, where nearly every norm and custom is broken, is going to keep pretending that everything still works. That her own party, and the senator from Kentucky for whom she has repeatedly voted to make majority leader, are responsible for most of the breakage is a reality someone like Collins can’t possibly confront squarely, at least in public (whatever she thinks in private). Her actions reflect the idea that she still believes that the place functions the way it used to—that a judicial nominee sitting down with a senator and submitting to her questions for two hours is an exercise in something meaningful and not just the cynical box-ticking on the nominee’s part that he knows he has to perform so he can get naïve senators to vote for him.

It would all be forgivable, I suppose, except look who pays for Collins’s suspended-in-aspic belief system: poor women; women whose net worths aren’t a few million dollars, like Collins’s; and women who don’t live in New England, where the right to an abortion will likely remain legal. Her land of make-believe maybe made her feel good, and it apparently helped her get reelected, but it is going to harm thousands of women. And that is not forgivable.