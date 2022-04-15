Could Overturning Roe Help Democrats in the Midterms?

But polling also shows that, regardless of how Americans feel about the legality of abortion, it may not be a hugely motivating factor in their vote. The January CNN poll found that while 60 percent of Americans said they would be angry or dissatisfied if Roe were overturned, only 20 percent say that they would only vote for candidates who share their views on abortion. Fifty-nine percent said they would consider it as one of many important factors, and 21 percent said they do not see it as a major issue. In a YouGov/Economist poll released last October, only 4 percent of Americans ranked abortion as their top issue.

The kind of elections occurring in November—that is, everything but presidential—may also be a factor. “Probably the politician that people associate most with abortion restrictions is the president, even though senators vote to confirm judges. So it’s a little harder to predict how that will affect races,” said Mary Ziegler, a professor at Florida State University and the author of several books on abortion rights in the U.S. “If Republicans take control of the Senate and, say, Clarence Thomas were to retire or die or something, there probably wouldn’t be any new nominee confirmed if Joe Biden was in the White House… And you could theoretically imagine a Republican Congress passing a statute banning abortion, or something like that. So the stakes are real. It’s just, if people are thinking about the Supreme Court, they may not think as much of Congress as they would of the president.”

But it’s possible that, if and when Roe is overturned, voters might take the issue more seriously. At the moment, voters may not realize the extent to which abortion rights are at risk, nor how they would personally be affected in their state. A November YouGov/Economist poll found that only 13 percent of Americans believed it was very likely that Roe would be overturned, while 46 percent said there was a 50-50 chance. According to a 2020 poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, only 38 percent of those living in states with “trigger” laws knew that abortion would immediately become illegal in their state if Roe was overturned. The February PerryUndem poll found that while 70 percent of voters have the impression that the right to an abortion is at risk, only 19 percent of voters had heard “a lot” about the abortion case before the Supreme Court.