The Supreme Court Won’t Stop With Abortion Rights

No one needs a crystal ball to predict some of what will happen after the court overturns Roe. The Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that focuses on abortion rights, estimated that 22 states already have laws that would criminalize or ban abortion if the Supreme Court steps aside. Some of these laws are pre-Roe statutes that were never taken off the books; others are so-called “trigger laws” that only go into effect if the court overturns Roe. Another half-dozen states where Republicans have legislative majorities could take further action now or when the court issues the decision.

What this would mean for the actual prevalence of abortion is unclear. The New York Times reported in March that a University of Texas study had found that the state’s overall rate of abortion hadn’t dropped as precipitously as expected after the state’s near-total ban took effect last fall. Researchers discovered that many women instead obtained one by traveling out of state to somewhere where it was still legal or by using abortion pills that they obtained online. While anti-abortion states can’t do much about the former, Texas lawmakers have tried to do something about the latter with little success. Abortion-rights advocates often note that those with means will always be able to obtain the procedure, and that the effects of such bans largely fall on women without the resources or connections to overcome them.

Beyond the immediate implications for Roe and access to abortion itself, a few things about Alito’s draft opinion stand out. One is his discussion of other rights protected by past Supreme Court rulings that aren’t spelled out explicitly by the Constitution. Alito discussed them in reference to Casey, the 1992 case that affirmed and rewrote Roe. A key question about the court’s ruling in Dobbs is whether it will throw a much broader swath of its rulings into question. Alito wrote, “Nor does the right to obtain an abortion have a sound basis in precedent,” noting that Casey “relied on cases involving the right to marry a person of a different race,” “the right to marry while in prison,” “the right to obtain contraceptives,” “the right to reside with relatives,” “the right to make decisions about the education of one’s children,” “the right not to be sterilized without consent,” and “the right in certain circumstances not to undergo involuntary surgery, forced administration of drugs, or other substantially similar procedures.” He added that “the respondents and the Solicitor General also rely on post-Casey decisions like Lawrence v. Texas,” which legalized sodomy, and the gay-marriage ruling Obergefell v. Hodges.