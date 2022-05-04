Women Wouldn’t Lose Their Right to Choose If We Elected Presidents by Popular Vote

Women are about to lose their right to an abortion because four justices were installed by two presidents who got to the White House without winning more votes than the other person.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not questioning the legal basis for overturning Roe. I’m not a lawyer, and not much of a legal expert. But I am a small-d democrat. That makes it hard for me to ignore that women are about to lose their right to an abortion because four justices were installed by two presidents who got to the White House without winning more votes than the other person—and two of those four justices sit on the bench as a result of outrageous partisan maneuvering in the Senate. Nobody who voted in the 2000 or 2016 presidential elections gets a say in this momentous change.

One underappreciated irony here is that Roe was a Republican decision. The justice who in 1970 gave Republicans the Supreme Court majority they’ve enjoyed ever since, Harry Blackmun, is also the justice who wrote the 1973 Roe decision. He was joined by four Republican-appointed justices (William Brennan, Lewis Powell, Potter Stewart, and Chief Justice Warren Burger) and two Democratic-appointed justices (William O. Douglass and Thurgood Marshall). One Democratic-appointed justice (Byron White) and one Republican-appointed justice (William Rehnquist) dissented. The partisan line on abortion between Democrats and Republicans wasn’t as clear as it is today, but even so it’s striking that Roe was the work mostly of Republican appointees. They didn’t follow the election returns.

But actually they sort of did, perhaps in a broader sense that Mr. Dooley was trying to communicate. They understood that they lived in a society that was demanding equal rights for women and greater sexual freedom. Even Roe’s defenders seldom argue it’s a well-crafted legal decision, but it met the moment. The current Supreme Court majority feels no comparable regard for public opinion, because it’s dominated by ideologues.