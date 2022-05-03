Republicans Cast Themselves as the True Victims of the Supreme Court’s Roe Leak

The last point is a telling inversion. The decision to overturn Roe will, quite literally, put the lives of thousands of women at risk by denying them access to safe abortions. In this sense, the justices are being deployed almost as human shields—whataboutism at its basest. We do not know the motivation of the leaker; it is plausible that they are allied with one of the court’s Republican-appointed justices and the leak intended to ensure that one of their members won’t end up joining a majority to preserve Roe in some form. Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators who hold that the leak has put the safety of these justices in jeopardy might do well to consider whether the leak, itself, was intended as a reminder of retribution for not toeing the right-wing line.

In similar fashion, the leak has dislodged much belly-aching about the legitimacy of the court. This, too, is telling: In the version of events being offered on the right, it is the leak itself that has severely damaged the court’s legitimacy. The court, it insists against considerable evidence and common sense, is a sober and apolitical caller of balls and strikes; the leak of this draft decision early has, for the first time, injected politics into the proceedings, by putting outside pressure on the justices to change their ruling.



The widespread assumption is that the leak came from someone on the left, perhaps as a way of giving the five justices who are presently voting to gut Roe an early look at the backlash to come, and perhaps—somewhat more fantastically—as a kind of warning for blue states: Now is the time to codify Roe if you haven’t already. Far less likely is the notion that the leak came from Chief Justice John Roberts, who is listed as a dissenter in the draft, as a means of pressuring the five justices to amend the draft ruling and settle for something less draconian and far-reaching—at present, the ruling imperils gay marriage and several other rights the court has affirmed in recent decades. It’s nevertheless quite plausible that the leak came from the camps of one of the more right-wing justices as an attempt to rein in would-be turncoats and block such a compromise. Regardless, the short answer is we really don’t know who leaked it and we may never know—but anyone who is too firm in their assumptions about why it was leaked is being so for highly political reasons.

