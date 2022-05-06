January 6 Recap: What’s Up With All These Cooperating Trump Associates?

Again, that resistance from members of Congress will only do so much. Besides hearing from Trump’s family members, the committee seems poised to sift through fundraising and messaging information from the Republican National Committee. That data is of interest to the committee because it will answer whether the fundraising and messaging materials helped cause the riot. In a big win for the committee earlier this week, federal Judge Timothy Kelly, who happens to be a Trump appointee, rejected the RNC’s lawsuit to block the committee’s subpoena to hand over the information.

An ongoing thread of the January 6 investigation has been speculation over which Republican groups were involved in encouraging Stop the Steal protesters to storm the Capitol. Recall that the Republican Attorneys General Association was behind robocalls encouraging Trump supporters to march to the Capitol. The data from the RNC could yield similar findings.

Information like that which the RNC is trying not to share is ripe to be used when the committee begins holding its public hearings. Those hearings start on June 9. Committee members have stressed the importance of laying out their findings at the hearings, but as the first one approaches there has also been some growing skepticism about whether anything actually new will come out. After all, there has been a steady flow of leaks about the committee’s work and findings with no sign of abatement. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson has expressed strong displeasure at the leaks, which is interesting in itself because the natural assumption might be that he was orchestrating them. But if he’s not, then who is leaking and why? After all, this is a week of particular obsession in Washington about leaks.