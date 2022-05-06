January 6 Recap: What’s Up With All These Cooperating Trump Associates?

“There were questions asked about what was she doing at the time that the insurrection was occurring at the Capitol, and she told us,” January 6 committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told CNN. Committee investigators “asked certain questions about her awareness of what her father was doing. She told us.”

If there’s a single new and interesting emerging pattern coming out of the committee lately, it’s that those close to Trump who one would think would fight the committee’s work to the bitter end just … aren’t. Here’s another example: Rudy Giuliani was expected to come before the committee sometime this month. As we’ve written before, it’s unclear what Giuliani will share or if anything he does divulge will be at all accurate. Giuliani, 77, isn’t known for his kinship with truth. (On Thursday night news broke that Giuliani had effectively backed out of talking to the committee over a demand that he be able to tape the questioning).



The fact that Trump’s inner circle has cooperated with the committee has created an ironic division between his closest associates and his most staunch supporters in Congress. While Trump’s family and personal attorney have cooperated with the committee, the most Trumpy lawmakers in the House of Representatives have refrained from acquiescing to the committee’s invitations. That hasn’t stopped the panel from sending out requests. This past week, Congressmen Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks, and Ronny Jackson were invited to speak with January 6 investigators. There’s no reason to think these three Congress members will do anything other than follow the examples of Congressmen Scott Perry and Jim Jordan, who have refused to cooperate with the panel. Jackson has already made clear that he thinks the entire committee’s work is “illegitimate.” It’s worth noting also that the committee hasn’t subpoenaed any of these members of Congress, even as it’s expanded the scope of lawmakers it is looking to talk with.