January 6 Recap: Judge Finds Trump May Have Broken the Law as the Justice Department Expands its Scope

Tuesday brought another bombshell when The Washington Post and CBS News reported that internal White House records show a gap of seven hours and 37 minutes in Trump’s phone logs on January 6, during the time period when rioters laid siege to the Capitol. There has been extensive reporting about phone calls Trump conducted during the attack, raising questions about how these calls were made.

The Justice Department will be expanding its criminal investigation into the assault to probe the preparations for the rally that preceded the insurrection, including the financing of the event, according to reports from The New York Times and The Washington Post. Federal prosecutors are also widening their scope by seeking information about former executive officials and members of the legislative branch who were involved in any efforts to obstruct the certifying of electoral votes. This news indicates that the Justice Department is broadening its investigation beyond the attack itself to encompass the events leading up to it.

The budget proposal from the Justice Department released this week also includes a request for 131 additional prosecutors for cases related to the attack. More than 775 people have already been charged in connection to the riot, more defendants than in any other criminal prosecution in the country’s history.