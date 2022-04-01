January 6 Recap: Judge Finds Trump May Have Broken the Law as the Justice Department Expands its Scope

But members of the January 6 committee also expressed frustrations with the Justice Department this week. On Monday, the committee unanimously voted to recommend that former Trump White House officials Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro be referred to the department for criminal contempt of Congress charges for defying subpoenas. During that meeting, several members of the committee questioned why the agency hasn’t charged former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, whom the House referred for a contempt charge in December. “The Justice Department has a duty to act on these referrals and others this committee has sent,” Representative Adam Schiff said during the hearing.

Who to watch

A growing chorus of congressional Democrats this week called on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from cases related to the January 6 attack, after reports revealed that his wife repeatedly pressed Meadows on overturning the election. A smaller number have called on Thomas to resign or be impeached. It will be worth watching what Thomas does, as well as any action that Chief Justice John Roberts may take. But it is also important to keep an eye on members of Congress, to see if this spurs any action on implementing ethics rules for the court.