January 6 Recap: Exactly What Did Ivanka Trump Talk About for Eight Long Hours?

Notably, Ivanka Trump this week testified before the committee for eight hours. It appears she did not invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination or cite executive privilege in response to any questions. Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, who was also a senior adviser to Trump while in office and also in communication with him on January 6, has already talked to the committee—and, like his wife, did so of his own volition. In the interview with the Post, Trump said he knew little about what his daughter or son in law said to the committee. But it’s extremely important that his daughter, one of the most influential people in the Trump administration, spoke with investigators for eight long hours. That’s eight hours of probing questions and responses that will be examined over and over again and lead to more inquiries. It’s also somewhat surprising that someone so close to Trump did not fight talking to the committee as some of his more lower-level allies have. Ivanka knows things. And assuming she spoke truthfully to the committee, now the January 6 Committee knows those things too.

The consequences of refusing to comply with the committee were on display this week as well. The House voted this week that Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro, both high level Trump administration officials, were in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the subpoenas issued by the committee as part of its investigation. Elsewhere, a U.S. District judge shot down former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon’s argument for making his case against two charges of contempt of Congress in front of a jury.

If there’s any emerging pattern here, it’s that some Trump allies know it’s better to comply with the committee than to defy it.