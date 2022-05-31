How John Podesta and the Sunrise Movement Found Common Cause

Podesta insists he is semiretired, remaining at the helm of CAP’s board as a sort of lion in winter. Podesta had been a member of the Clintons’ and then Barack Obama’s inner circle, not Joe Biden’s, a reality that limits the extent of his influence in the current administration. But that semiretirement coincides with his party’s—and perhaps the planet’s—last chance to reverse a cataclysmic trajectory toward climate devastation. So Podesta has been quietly nurturing the climate movement’s next generation of leaders to make sure the planet gets a fair shake before the narrow window for action closes, maybe for good.

Christy Goldfuss, head of energy and environmental policy at CAP, struggled to absorb what Podesta told her when the two grabbed coffee in the winter of 2017: After Clinton’s stunning defeat, Podesta wanted to return to work with Goldfuss’s team. She recalled that this “felt like it was too small for him.” Just months earlier, Podesta had been the chief architect of a presidential campaign. In that would-be White House that never was, Podesta would have likely served as some kind of special adviser.

The weeks that followed Donald Trump’s victory were gutting for Podesta, and he hadn’t been sure what he would do next. But his decades of public service had convinced him that the climate crisis required his attention. His first job out of Georgetown Law had been as a trial lawyer for the Justice Department’s Land and Natural Resources Division. He had helped steer White House climate priorities as Bill Clinton’s chief of staff. From his perch at CAP in the 2000s, he’d watched negotiations over the country’s best chance at clean energy legislation collapse in 2010. When Democrats lost control of the House that year, Obama’s climate ambitions collapsed, too. So Podesta joined the administration in 2014 and deputized himself as the president’s climate adviser, a role he accepted once he knew that the administration was taking climate policy seriously.