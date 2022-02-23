Animal Rights Activists Rescued Two Piglets From Slaughter. They Wanted to Get Caught.

Still, the concept is not moribund. Last July, the Washington State Supreme Court made it easier to use the necessity defense in the context of climate change litigation. A Spokane activist faces criminal charges for blocking a train bearing fossil fuels, and the high court ruling will permit him to argue before a jury that, in his efforts to prevent environmental catastrophe, he had no reasonable legal alternatives at his disposal.

A successful necessity defense could embolden would-be vigilantes to break the law in the service of their own discrete moral convictions. But Hsiung, who says he has contemplated the defense since law school, albeit not with his own actions in mind, says that isn’t his goal. He says his defense has a specificity to it that would not necessarily apply in other contexts. It is “a way for us to acknowledge the sentience and moral status of animals.”

Under contemporary U.S. law and virtually all international law, animals are, with minor exceptions, treated as property, according to Margaret Riley, a historian and animal law scholar at the University of Virginia. In the U.S., non-human animals don’t have constitutional rights, and their relatively new statutory rights—which effectively encompass the right of a select subset of animals not to be abused—have severe limits. The Utah criminal code’s section on animal abuse, for example, which employs language common throughout the U.S., explicitly excludes “livestock,” so long as the conduct or care toward the creature “is in accordance with accepted animal husbandry practices or customary farming practices.” To the limited extent laws do theoretically protect piglets like Lizzie and Lily from abuse, in practice prosecutors rarely bring such charges against animal agriculture operations.

This fact, DxE hopes, will allow them to satisfy a core tenet of the necessity defense—that, given the limited options and the piglets’ plight, they had no other morally acceptable choice then to enter Circle Four Farms without permission and whisk them to safety. “If DxE felt like they could notify law enforcement, and they would step in and take animal suffering seriously, then they would have less justification,” said Matthew Liebman, an animal rights scholar at the University of San Francisco. “Until authorities do take animal suffering seriously, we are going to see more open rescues and more justification for them on the grounds that there’s no other means of protecting these animals.”