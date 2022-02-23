Animal Rights Activists Rescued Two Piglets From Slaughter. They Wanted to Get Caught.

Circle Four Farms, which raises more than one million pigs annually, is owned by the somewhat iconic American brand Smithfield, which is itself owned by the Chinese meat processor Shuanghui International. The company rejects DxE’s characterizations of animal abuse. In court filings reported by the Tribune, an outside specialist said, after an audit, that she did “not have … concerns about the care of the animals” at the facility. And in a statement, the company’s chief administrative officer, Keira Lombardo, wrote that, at “Smithfield Foods, the care and safety of our animals is a top priority. The health and well-being of our farm animals is compromised when those claiming to be animal care advocates trespass onto farms, violate our strict biosecurity policy that prevents the spread of disease, and steal our animals.” Lombardo said that Smithfield has encouraged prosecutors to pursue the case against Hsiung and Picklesimer. The company, she wrote, would like to see the pair convicted.

In pretrial motions, prosecutors have argued that the V.R. footage—and really any discussion of inhumane conditions at Circle Four—would distract from the legal matter at hand.

Now years into pretrial wrangling, prosecutors have whittled down Hsiung and Picklesimer’s alleged crimes to trespassing, theft, and burglary—likely an effort, the defense team contends, to limit the scope of the case and thus the evidence that might be considered admissible. (Prosecutors did not respond to interview requests for this story.) Picklesimer and Hsiung’s actions were caught, of course, entirely on a camera. Yet, in a role reversal, they have pushed for jurors to see this evidence, while, in pretrial motions, prosecutors have argued that the V.R. footage—and really any discussion of inhumane conditions at Circle Four—would distract from the legal matter at hand.

Prosecutors want the case to hinge on the question of trespassing and property theft, court filings show. Hsiung and Picklesimer seek, instead, to focus on their intention to document and prevent ongoing animal abuse. Hsiung’s lawyer Elizabeth Hunt said in an email that she does intend to hold the state to its burden of proof on the charges of trespassing and theft. But the defendants have deeper ambitions. They seek to establish a landmark precedent that justifies their seemingly unlawful actions on the grounds that they prevented a greater evil from taking place.