If These Intel Leaks Don’t Stop, We Could Be Headed for Conflict With Russia

As Chris Preble, a senior fellow at the New America Engagement Initiative at the Atlantic Council said to me, when the conflict began, “Biden’s position was the war should end. Now it seems the goal is to weaken Russia, which is definitely a different objective. If our position is to weaken Russia then we’re more in lockstep with Ukraine.” In fact, said Preble, “you could argue that our goals exceed that of Ukraine,” which would just as soon have the war end as quickly as possible.

We should, he argues, remain focused on ending the war. “The longer it goes on, the more Ukrainians suffer and the greater the likelihood of escalation.”

Since the dawn of the nuclear age, that has always been the number one concern of U.S. officials when it comes to then the Soviet Union and now Russia – preventing adirect conflict between the two great powers and potentially, nuclear war. Publicly calling for weakening Russia and boasting about U.S. success in helping Ukraine target Russians is needlessly adding fuel to the fire. Rather than disavowing the notion that the United States is in a proxy war with Russia, our government appears to be leaning into it.