Sharice Davids Has Money on Her Mind as She Plots a Course to Reelection

I’m the representative for the Kansas Third [District], and I spend so much time just trying to connect with and listen to the folks in my district. And I think that for the work that I’ve been doing and that I’m going to continue to do, the most effective thing I do is make sure that the folks in Kansas know not just where I stand on this, but what am I working on and what am I pushing for. You brought up a bill that we passed in the House. I voted for it. And I think that we’re seeing a draft opinion that, if it’s true, it’s going against how the vast majority of people think about this issue. And I have made sure that the folks at home know where I stand in passing the Women’s Health Protection Act, and also that I want to see the Senate feel the urgency to get the law passed so that we don’t see these extreme bans and extreme laws being passed, because that’s the alternative.

Switching topics to the COMPETES/Bipartisan Innovation Act … you are on the conference committee for that and recently completed a tour of Kansas businesses to gather their input. So what are some of your priorities for this bill and the priorities of your constituents?

There’s a couple of things that the Made in Kansas tour that we did highlighted and emphasized. I’ve been focused on supply chain issues and trying to make more in Kansas, even before all the global volatility that we’ve been seeing. But I think after the tour, my priorities continue to be fixing our supply chains, which this bill—the innovation and supply chain and manufacturing bill—will address. It also is partly addressed by the bipartisan infrastructure law that we recently passed. So continuing to work on fixing our supply chains, making sure that we’re supporting American manufacturing, which adds to making a more robust supply chain, and making sure our workforce is there so that we can build a future that’s made in the U.S. And also, I’m of course probably biased, but there are a lot of really great things that we’re making in Kansas that can absolutely be part of getting us to these more robust supply chains. One of the companies that I visited with was a battery manufacturer, and these kinds of advanced manufacturing, supplies, and needs are exactly the kinds of things that we should be supporting.