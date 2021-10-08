Cory Booker Is Still Optimistic About The Senate, Despite—You Know—Everything

Manchin has been outspoken about his concerns over extending the expanded child tax credit. The West Virginia senator has suggested adding work requirements or further means testing to the program—it already determines eligibility by income—if it is to be continued. He told HuffPost this week that he thinks programs should be targeted to the “working poor,” which he defines as Americans making $50,000 or less, although he did not say whether he would want that to be the ultimate threshold for the child tax credit. Booker said that he was talking to Manchin about the child tax credit, although he declined to offer details about the substance of those discussions.

“Perhaps the biggest priority I have right now in my life is to expand the child tax credit, push it as far as we can, I’m hoping 2025 at least,” Booker said. Although he believes it should be extended indefinitely, he said he had “not heard any indication from leadership here, or the White House, that we can make it permanent.” But if Democrats are able to extend it for a certain time period and keep the key provisions of the expanded credit—namely, making it accessible to the lowest-income Americans and disbursing it on a monthly basis—then he believes it would be very difficult for a Republican Congress or president to let it lapse.

His instinct against speaking ill of his colleagues crosses party lines. Booker remains convinced that strong bipartisan relationships can be parlayed into legislative action. For example, maybe there is no middle ground between Republicans and Democrats on abortion rights, but Booker believes there could be some agreement on helping poor mothers and their children. While he and other Democrats will continue to fight to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law, he believes that lawmakers may yet be able to “find common ground to empower women.”

“If I can cut through all the distrust and demonization and actually have a heart-to-heart conversation with somebody—if you can accomplish that, there’s room to grow,” he said.