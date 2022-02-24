Sure, a Gas Tax Holiday Sounds Lovely—Until You Read the Fine Print

Senate Democrats discussed a gas tax holiday during their party lunch last week, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described it as “one of the many things that we’re looking at in terms of reducing costs.” But any legislation to cut or suspend the gas tax would need support from at least 10 Republicans as well as all 50 Democrats in the Senate, which seems unlikely. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted the idea in floor remarks last week, noting that the holiday would expire after the midterm elections, and Republican Senator John Barrasso described the gas tax holiday as a “gimmick to end all gimmicks.” When asked whether Republicans could support a gas tax holiday, Senator John Thune, the Republican whip, replied: “I can’t see that scenario.” Democratic Senator Joe Manchin also pumped the brakes on a gas tax holiday, saying last week that “it doesn’t make sense to me.”

The critics calling out gimmickery may have a point. The relief offered by suspending the gas tax may be less than one might expect. The federal gas tax, which has not been increased since 1993, is 18.4 cents per gallon for regular gasoline, and 24.4 cents for diesel fuel. (The legislation proposed by some Democrats does not include the tax for diesel fuel, which McConnell called a “a slap in the face to truckers and a further burden on the supply chain.”) With the addition of state taxes and fees, the average driver pays roughly 39 cents per gallon of gasoline on top of the federal tax, according to the American Petroleum Institute.

Taxes only accounted for 15 percent of the cost of gas in January, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, while crude oil contributed to 56 percent of the cost of a gallon. Moreover, in previous state-level gas tax holidays in Illinois and Indiana, 70 percent of savings were passed on to consumers, meaning that as much as 30 percent were captured by oil producers, and retail gas prices dropped by only 3 percent. A 2020 study by the Transportation Investment Advocacy Center analyzing changes to gas taxes in 29 states found that only one-third of state gas tax increases or decreases are passed on to consumers in the price of gasoline, with “no measurable impact after that point.”

Marc Goldwein, the senior director of policy for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, argued in an interview with The New Republic that a gas tax holiday would provide only a small amount of relief, and not decrease inflation by a significant amount. He also predicted that gas stations and oil companies would increase the pre-tax prices if a suspension was implemented.