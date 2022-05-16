Donald Trump’s Gaffe About Roe Has Become America’s Worrisome Future

Trump wasn’t talking about a law—judges don’t make laws. He was talking about Roe v. Wade, which, along with Planned Parenthood v. Casey, is the Supreme Court decision that has undergirded the right to an abortion for five decades. Roe v. Wade is arguably the most well-known decision in the history of the judicial branch. At the time Trump made those remarks, the “law” had stood for just over 43 years, during which time it had withstood five Republican administrations. But now, six years later, Trump’s prediction has proved correct. Nobody knows what the law’s going to be. But the idea that women should face punishment for abortion, which was unthinkable way back when Trump first mused about the possibility, is suddenly on the table.



When Trump asserted that women should be punished for abortions, the remark betrayed what should have been an obvious truth: Donald Trump was blindingly unfamiliar with the basic tenets of the pro-life movement. The March for Life immediately issued a statement saying, “Mr. Trump’s comment today is completely out of touch with the pro-life movement.… No pro-lifer would ever want to punish a woman who has chosen abortion.” Nobody expected Donald Trump, a braggadocious womanizer who once co-sponsored a pro-choice benefit dinner, to be familiar with the specifics of the anti-abortion movement. But his remarks also betrayed the fact that he was only just beginning to understand the one-issue voting bloc it commanded. He understood that his own electoral fortunes depended on its support, but he hadn’t been coached in its language.



If you watch the 2016 town hall event again, you can see that in the moment before Trump asserted that “there has to be some form of punishment” for women who have abortions, he runs the calculation in his head. He visibly buys time, gazing away and trailing off with “the answer is that…,” before karate-chopping the air as if trapping his position. When he appeared on Face the Nation two days later for a damage-control clarification, Trump said, “I’ve been told by some people that was an older-line answer.” When asked how abortion law should be changed, the Republican front-runner responded confidently, a coached response: “At this moment, the laws are set. And I think we have to leave it that way.”

