Donald Trump’s Gaffe About Roe Has Become America’s Worrisome Future

Dannenfelser’s role was announced in September 2016. In the letter (uploaded to the Susan B. Anthony List website but on Trump campaign letterhead), Trump committed to “nominating pro-life justices to the Supreme Court.” During the third presidential debate, only a month later, it was clear that Trump had been coached in the lingua franca of the anti-abortion movement. But in typical Trump fashion, he had made its message his own. When asked about abortion, he disregarded the policy-speak and went straight to making an emotional appeal, saying, “In the ninth month, you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb of the mother, just prior to the birth of the baby.” Hillary Clinton responded with workshopped language, complaining, “That is not what happens in these cases, and using that kind of scare rhetoric is just terribly unfortunate.” Trump watched gleefully, a rare instance of him remaining wisely silent.



The anti-abortion think tanks of Washington and its leading figures like Dannenfelser were eager to note that “no pro-lifer would ever want to punish a woman who has chosen abortion.” But when they came on board, they probably should have realized that Trumpism doesn’t accommodate nuances. Trump came not with a paintbrush but with a stick of dynamite. And so it should be no surprise that Trump’s faithful—which includes a swelling number of state legislators—don’t always fall in line with the policies of the swamp’s think tanks.



Only days after the Roe v. Wade opinion was leaked, a statehouse committee in Louisiana cleared a bill that would categorize abortions as homicide, allowing prosecutors to punish women for having abortions. The language in that bill is specific: to “ensure the right to life and equal protection of the laws to all unborn children from the moment of fertilization by protecting them by the same laws protecting other human beings.” In Louisiana, first-degree murder is defined as “the killing of a human being” and carries a penalty of “death or life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of parole.” Therein stands the grim reality of then-candidate Donald Trump’s proposition that there has to be “some form of punishment” for women who undergo abortions.

