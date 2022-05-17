The Great Replacement Theory Is Just Republican Orthodoxy Now

Those who push and normalize the great replacement theory will typically insist that they are opposed to violence and that they are not racist; they’ll certainly disavow what happened in Buffalo to some degree. Carlson will likely lead his show on Monday with some variation on this narrative: that the left is once again making him into a bogeyman, that he has no responsibility for violence—which he does not condone—that he is simply telling his audience the truth, which is that immigrants really are taking over the country and that they’re doing so to advance the dastardly interests of the Democratic Party.



Whether for ratings or votes, these ideas are now central to the Republican Party’s political messaging: that they are the one thing holding the country back from total chaos; that voting for Democrats will inevitably lead to policy shifts that will, in quick succession, lead to the downfall of the white race. This is the brunt of the political message that half of Republican voters have adopted, thanks in large part to the efforts of figures like Carlson and other Republicans: Ideas that were once shunned are now the foundation of the party’s platform; the best way to turn voters out in November is to ensure that they’re scared out of their minds.



That fear is now so central to the right’s political might that it cannot be put aside, even after something as horrible as what happened in Buffalo on Saturday. That is exactly where that fear leads: to hatred and violence and bloodshed. Anyone who says otherwise is evading responsibility, though we may be well past the point of holding those who perpetuate great replacement theory, whether in whispers or in declamations, to account. The great replacement theory is here to stay. It’s practically a plank in the GOP platform.

