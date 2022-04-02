The QAnon Style of Politics Is Taking Over America

Naturally, what matters more than contending with the historical roots of this constantly updating Fake Panic Engine is confronting its aims in the here and now. As Vanity Fair’s Jeff Sharlet—himself no newcomer to the phantasmal strains of right-wing ideology—notes, those who would dismiss the flamboyant QAnon pandering of Josh Hawley and others are missing their underlying goals: “Such performances function to build rightwing power by expanding its realm of aggression,” he wrote on Twitter. Let’s recall that in the aforementioned confirmation hearings, Republican senators also offered barely veiled signals that they want to undo broad swaths of the status quo, from marriage equality to legal contraception.

It’s not necessary to sincerely believe in the violent “day of the rope” fantasia that forms the backbone of the QAnon mythos, or even cite QAnon by name, to harness the movement for right-wing base-building power. As Grant explained, “Q may not be a ‘political’ movement, but it is a movement useful to politicians. It doesn’t need a coherent politics for that; its base is there for the taking, if a candidate can graft their campaign to its story.” TNR’s Osita Nwanevu concurred, noting that anyone with either “a material or ideological interest in keeping the Democratic Party and its voters from power by any means possible” can and will put “conspiracy theories” to use in the service of making its members look bad in “hope of their eventual comeuppance.”

Perhaps most critically, Nwanevu urged his readers not to make the “fatal” mistake of dismissing QAnon, or those utilizing it for far-reaching ideological ends, as a fringe concern among yokels or red-blooded far-right ideologues. QAnon was, at the time of his writing last year, very much a white-collar concern. It is primarily well-educated professionals who have employed QAnon as a vector for manufactured panic in the service of political goals.