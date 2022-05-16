The Buffalo Shooting Is the Latest White Rage Backlash, Brought to You by the GOP

Yes, they’ll denounce the shooter publicly. It’s likely that Carlson will go on his show tonight and say he condemns the killing and abhors violence. But he incites such violence all the time. White rage is the heart of his message; Trump’s as well.

It’s the heart of the Republican Party’s message, and it has been for decades. The press tends to gloss over the dog whistles, but years of this malpractice have led to the whistles becoming as loud as bullhorns. The very word extremist means that the person in question is well out among the societal fringes, which in turn tends to exonerate the mainstream, which by implication is not extremist. But the GOP mainstream is extremist on race. It has been since Barry Goldwater. That doesn’t mean that every individual in the party is a racist on a personal level—clearly this is not the case. But it does mean that the party, in terms of its behaviors and policies, is a racist party.

When you stop and think about this country’s history from this perspective, the story is pretty bleak. From its founding until roughly 1960—that is, around 180 years—racist violence was frequent, and it was almost never punished. And racial discrimination, of course, existed in every nook and cranny of American life: education, employment, housing, recreation, you name it. Once upon a time, as we know, it was the Democratic Party that harbored the worst of the racial separatists.