The Buffalo Shooting Is the Latest White Rage Backlash, Brought to You by the GOP

America then set about correcting this. It was the greatest project on which we as a nation have ever embarked. Discrimination was and remains so embedded in our laws, our tax code, our zoning regulations, and so on that we’ve barely scratched the surface in many ways; but much good was done. And from about the mid-60s to mid-70s, there was a consensus that this project was a good and necessary thing.

Crucially, this was true even in the South, where most states in the 1970s were governed by Democrats who were moderate-to-conservative in general but who were pretty good on race, if for no other reason than that there were now all these thousands upon thousands of Black citizens who could vote, and these governors wanted their votes. In Florida, Reubin Askew put a Black man on the state Supreme Court. In Mississippi, William Waller disbanded the notorious Mississippi State Sovereignty Commission, which used state funds to openly defend segregation. Atlanta declared itself in the late 1970s “the city too busy to hate.”

But no sooner did this progress occur than the backlash took hold, and we’ve been living with it ever since. It started in the suburbs of the South, where Newt Gingrich was poisoning minds, but it spread everywhere. Orange County, California, became one of the hotbeds of the new right, as did upstate New York, where Gendron is from; and of course Donald Trump’s Queens, where the fictional Archie Bunker represented on prime-time television every week a world view that was all too common and real.