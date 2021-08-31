Madison Cawthorn’s Latest: The Time May Come for “Bloodshed”

At another point, someone in the audience asked him, “When are you going to call us to Washington again?”—an apparent reference to January 6. He said there are plans in motion. “That—we are actively working on that one,” Cawthorn said. “I don’t have an answer to that one right yet. But we are actively working on this. We have a few plans in motion that I can’t make public right now.”

It’s unclear, though, whether the young lawmaker and hard-right darling will pay for any of this at the ballot box. Cawthorn represents a district that includes the very liberal Asheville but has been represented by Mark Meadows, Trump’s last chief of staff, for seven years. Democratic operatives are wary about getting too excited about ousting the freshman lawmaker in 2022. The Cook Political Report gave the district an R+9 rating in 2020. But there are a handful of candidates competing for the seat. The district will also be redrawn by a Republican-controlled assembly before the election, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times.

Polling has been scant, but the Democrat who has raised the most money is Buncombe County Commissioner and Reverend Jasmine Beach-Ferrara. Beach-Ferrara is a twice-elected county commissioner who has also been an active advocate for same-sex marriage rights in the state. She was also one of the North Carolina lawmakers who supported a push to ban “conversion therapy.” She’s raised over $600,000 in the fundraising period ending in late August and has over $231,000 cash on hand—Cawthorn has over $383,000 cash on hand, according to Federal Election Commission records.