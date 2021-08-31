Madison Cawthorn’s Latest: The Time May Come for “Bloodshed”

It’s unclear, though, whether the young lawmaker and hard-right darling will pay for any of this at the ballot box. Cawthorn represents a district that includes the very liberal Asheville but has been represented by Mark Meadows, Trump’s last chief of staff, for seven years. Democratic operatives are wary about getting too excited about ousting the freshman lawmaker in 2022. The Cook Political Report gave the district an R+9 rating in 2020. But there are a handful of candidates competing for the seat. The district will also be redrawn by a Republican-controlled assembly before the election, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times.

Polling has been scant, but the Democrat who has raised the most money is Buncombe County Commissioner and Reverend Jasmine Beach-Ferrara. Beach-Ferrara is a twice-elected county commissioner who has also been an active advocate for same-sex marriage rights in the state. She was also one of the North Carolina lawmakers who supported a push to ban “conversion therapy.” She’s raised over $600,000 in the fundraising period ending in late August and has over $231,000 cash on hand—Cawthorn has over $383,000 cash on hand, according to Federal Election Commission records.

In an interview on Tuesday, Beach-Ferrara said the “latest comments from Cawthorn reinforce that he is unfit for office and that it’s dangerous for him to be in a position of power.”

Asked if she thought Cawthorn’s words should be taken seriously, she said, “I think these comments should be taken very seriously.” She noted Cawthorn spoke at the January 6 rally. That showed that his statements on Sunday should “absolutely” be taken seriously, while “some of the other conduct would fall under the realm of political stunts.”