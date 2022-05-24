On Taiwan, Joe Biden Just Said What Everybody Already Knows

Biden clearly believes that Russia’s move risks emboldening the Chinese to invade. Whether he is correct in this is impossible to know, though many of those who dismiss such fears also dismissed Biden’s prediction before Moscow attacked that it would do so. Another view also holds that Biden’s alarm is misplaced, not because Beijing might not have been initially emboldened by the Russian assault but rather because the unexpectedly sturdy resistance Russian forces have been met with has in fact had a chastening effect on Chinese military planners. Those who tend to this view point out that an invasion would be hugely costly for a Chinese military that hasn’t a fraction of the combat experience Russian forces have, and that the last war the Chinese fought was against Vietnam in 1979—and it was roundly defeated.

The core problem for Washington is that the doctrine of strategic ambiguity that was developed at the end of the ’70s today seems long past its sell-by date. It is this that Biden has recognized, even if his State Department has not. China is different now—more self-confident, more intransigent, and probably more militarily competent as well. And Taiwan is very different, having become an exemplary democracy in an age when democracy seems almost everywhere in retreat (in my view, including in the U.S.). After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to imagine that the possibility of similar Chinese action is remote seems like the height of wishful thinking. To the extent that the so-called post–World War II “Long Peace” ever existed at all, it has ended in Bucha and Mariupol, and this holds true in East Asia every bit as much as it does in Eastern Europe.

The question of whether Biden was wise or unwise to say publicly and emphatically what everyone in both Beijing and Washington knows perfectly well to be the case, which is that the doctrine of strategic ambiguity is about as useless as the Maginot Line, is actually secondary. Beijing may affect indignation, but it understands perfectly well that, despite Ukraine, the U.S. continues to refocus its military center of gravity away from the Middle East and Europe and toward the Pacific, and that it is cementing or strengthening military relationships with Australia through the AUKUS agreement; with South Korea; and, most importantly of all, with a Japanese government that seems to have both the will and the political support to amend its Basic Law and vastly increase its military power—through the recently announced doubling of its defense budget from 1 percent of its gross domestic product in 2021 to 2 percent in 2022—and the ways that power can be used.