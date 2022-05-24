We Need an Asia Trade Agreement, and Biden Just Took a Small Step Toward Getting One

The IPEF is not a trade deal. Trade deals need to be approved by Congress, and there’s no chance the current Congress will approve any. “To be clear,” read a White House memo that leaked earlier this year to Bob Davis, a superb trade reporter who recently retired from The Wall Street Journal, “this initiative will not include new market access commitments. Instead, we are keen to explore how we might set regional trade rules and address regulatory issues.” IPEF, Davis explained in Politico Magazine, “won’t give Asian nations broader access to U.S. markets through tariff cuts or other concessions.” Consequently, it won’t likely prompt Asian nations to give the U.S. broader access to their markets through tariff cuts. The participation of India in IPEF, Davis told me, is a tipoff that the pact won’t press for trade concessions, since India is especially reluctant to alter any of its trade rules.

IPEF is most definitely intended to check China’s economic dominance in southeast Asia, but the Biden administration is taking great pains not to say so. References to China and its RCEP are absent from a fact sheet the White House put out and from prepared remarks Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered Monday in Tokyo. That’s because the dozen initial partners in IPEF are also members of RCEP, and the last thing they want is to get caught in any rhetorical crossfire between the United States and China. At a Tokyo protest this past weekend in advance of the announcement, organizer Shunkichi Takayama told Reuters, “Japan and the U.S. are trying to conduct a war of aggression on China.” Biden didn’t help matters by blurting out Monday—for the third time!—that the United States would defend Taiwan, which is not a signatory to IPEF, against attack from China. In a likely concession to IPEF’s more jittery signatories, even China will be eligible to join the pact.

Civil society groups have raised other objections: The IPEF will lock in trademark protections for overpriced medicines, protect tax exemptions for big digital platforms, speed privatization. A letter to the president sent last fall by the nonprofit Trade Justice Education Fund noted that agreements blandly labelled “e-commerce” or “digital trade” can mask dismantlement of antitrust policies, labor protections, consumer protections, and so on. “Requiring large ride-sharing companies, for instance, to meet driver hours-of-service-rules,” the group wrote, “or to contribute to social security for drivers or requiring buildings of short stay guest units booked online to meet worker and consumer safety rules, must never be characterized as a ‘trade barrier.’”