The Justice Who Wanted the Supreme Court to Get Out of the Way

Better legislation alone could not save the New Deal from a hostile Supreme Court. Frankfurter also played a carefully concealed, behind-the-scenes role in Roosevelt’s famous court-packing plan in the spring of 1937. In the wake of a massive electoral mandate in the 1936 elections, with key parts of his second New Deal pending at the court, Roosevelt proposed to appoint one new justice for every member of the court over 70 years old. The plan would have allowed the president to nominate up to six new justices and thereby break the legal logjam blocking progressive legislation. The proposal was controversial; it seemed to threaten the independence of the judiciary from the other two branches of government. Frankfurter was silent or skeptical about it in public. But in private he offered FDR sympathetic words and gave him crucial language and ideas for his campaign. When the president used one of his radio fireside chats to tell the nation, “We must take action to save the Constitution from the Court and the Court from itself,” he was repeating a line Frankfurter had written.

In one view, the court-packing plan, which ultimately failed in the Congress, was a strategic error. Unbeknownst to the administration, Justice Owen Roberts had already cast the key vote in the court’s private conference to uphold a Washington state minimum wage law; court-packing would not be necessary to sustain at least some of the New Deal’s reforms. But in other respects, the New Deal’s battle with the court was a great success. Within months, the court switched not only on the minimum wage but on the entire package of New Deal reforms. In fast succession, the justices upheld the National Labor Relations Act and the Social Security Act. Roosevelt got his legislative agenda through. He had also made the case, with Frankfurter’s help, for a modern Constitution, one that adapted and evolved over time to meet the needs of society. The titanic struggle between the court and the New Deal had ended decisively in the New Deal’s favor.

Over the next four years, eight seats on the court became open, giving Roosevelt the chance to remake its membership, without court packing. Frankfurter was among the new justices. Roosevelt nominated the Harvard professor to what the president called the “scholar’s seat” on the court, which had been held by the thoughtful Benjamin Cardozo and by Holmes before him. But Frankfurter was, as his friend the political theorist Isaiah Berlin once observed, “a man of influence” more than an “academic figure.” Amid concerns that he was too deeply involved in progressive politics to be an impartial judge, Frankfurter’s confirmation became (in Snyder’s apt words) “a public spectacle unlike any the country had ever seen.” Opponents accused him of disloyalty and of associating with communists and radicals at the ACLU. Critics attacked him in the press as a foreigner and a Jew. Frankfurter was forced to testify at confirmation hearings, becoming only the second nominee in history to do so. In the end, after three days of hearings, the Judiciary Committee recommended him unanimously. The Senate confirmed him by voice vote without objection.