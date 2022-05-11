The World That Venture Capital Made

We are in an important moment to think about venture capital, because the past year has seen a flood of new money pour into VC funds, with the number of deals funded at all-time highs. Record numbers of private companies have stock valued at over a billion dollars on paper—known as “unicorns,” a term coined in 2013 by financier Aileen Lee—even though they have yet to test this by going public. Today, there are more than 1,000 such “unicorns” around the world, compared to fewer than 200 in 2016. Venture capital equaled 11 percent of all nonresidential fixed investment in 2021, significantly more than the 7 percent it equaled in 2000, the height of the dot-com frenzy, let alone the average of under 2 percent per year between 1980 and 2007 (figures that do not come from Mallaby but from the economics writer Doug Henwood). In other words, it’s a critical time for a serious exploration of the world VC is building, what its investments are, and what its economic but also political impact has been, and is likely to be.

The Power Law is not that exploration. In part, this is because Mallaby spends much of his time repeating much of what venture capitalists say about themselves, with little distance or critique. Take the title of the book, which comes from the idea that the “power law” is what differentiates venture capital from other approaches to investing. The basic idea is that, while most startup companies fail, those that succeed grow at an exponential rate that more than makes up for the losses. If nine out of 10 new firms in which a VC fund invests go bankrupt, but the tenth gives investors a return 100 times the initial investment, the fund will still be wildly successful. Rather than looking to the average—the “bell curve” distribution of results, in which most cluster near the middle with marginal cases on either side—the VC model privileges the outlier phenomena (the “long tail” of the distribution), insisting that these are the cases that matter the most. So a venture fund seeks out those companies that break all the rules and launch into new territory—for only in this way will it recoup its losses and succeed. Radical transformation, not the ordinary ebb and flow of price competition, is what matters; venture seeks out companies that are able to attain and hold a monopoly position for a period of time because they have developed something that never existed before. As Mallaby writes, “Venture capitalists look for radical departures from the past. Tail events are all they care about.”

Mallaby treats the “power law” like something on the order of the law of gravity. Its logic is simple. Success begets more success: “Once Jeff Bezos achieves great riches, his opportunities for further enrichment multiply; the more a scientific paper is cited, the better known it is and the more likely it is to attract further citations.” In his invocation of the “power law” in venture capital, Mallaby is essentially echoing the writing of PayPal co-founder and Trump backer Peter Thiel, whom he cites in the notes and even quotes in the text but without quite making clear the extent to which the formulation is really Thiel’s. Thiel and his co-author, Blake Masters, wrote in their 2014 book, Zero to One, that the “best investment” in a venture fund must be capable of outperforming the rest of the fund combined. “We don’t live in a normal world; we live under a power law,” they wrote. (With Thiel’s financial backing, Masters is now making a bid for the U.S. Senate in Arizona on the platform that Trump won the 2020 election—talk about the long tail.) But despite Thiel’s politics and personal interest in the industry, Mallaby takes his depiction of VC as a revolutionary, transformative, and overwhelmingly positive force largely at face value.