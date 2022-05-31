The Next Recession Will Make Income Inequality a Lot Worse

Because the Gini index is a broad-based measure, it doesn’t capture very well the fluctuations of capital during and after a recession. Consequently, when you look at recessions as measured by the Gini index, you can expect to see inequality rising quickly during the recession and then rising slowly in the recession’s aftermath.

But that isn’t what you see in the BIS study. What you see is inequality rising quickly during the recession, sure but also rising quickly after the recession. If the Gini index rises twice as fast as normal after a recession, rest assured that it rises at a much faster rate when you use a metric that takes better account of the lightning-quick recovery of the capital-intensive superrich. The inescapable conclusion is that recessions, though they usually, according to certain measures (not the Gini index), provide momentary respite from growth in income inequality, have the net effect of making income inequality grow at least twice as fast as before. Recessions generate income inequality.

Income inequality returns the favor, according to the BIS study, by making it harder to recover from recessions. In those 12 advanced economies, income taxes have become less progressive since 2000—indeed, they’re close to historical lows—and unemployment insurance has become less generous. That makes it much harder for these advanced economies to spend their way out of economic downturns, which is really the only practical way to shorten them, or to draw down public debt once a recovery is underway. Result: Those slow economic recoveries from recessions that we’ve experienced for the past three decades.